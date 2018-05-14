Sports

Palakshi set to take part in US Kids European Championship

editor Comment(0)

Gurgaon: When Palakshi Sehrawat was four years old, her father Sandeep Sehrawat, used to take her to the golf course often. It didn’t take long for Palakshi to fall in love with the game. And today, she is the only golfer selected from the city to represent the country at the US Kids European Championship to be held in Scotland from May 29-31 in the under-12 category.

Palakshi, a student of Class VI, Suncity School said: “Golf is my passion. I left no stone unturned and thoroughly prepared for the tournament. I was confident to achieve success this time. This victory has further boosted my confidence. I am thankful to my parents and school for their wonderful support.”

Palakshi recently bagged a gold medal at Lufthansa 52nd DLF Junior Golf Tournament. The second position was achieved by another city girl Prarthana Khanna. The tournament witnessed the participation of about 70 players from across the country. It was organized by DLF and Lufthansa at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram.

“We are proud to have Palakshi as our student. She has wonderful ability to balance academics with her passion. We wish her success in her future endeavours,” said Rupa Chakravarty, Principal, Suncity School.

Palakshi doesn’t find it difficult to balance between education and golfing. She follows a strict fitness regime and takes care of her diet. Palakshi follows a rigorous training session for four days a week at Qutab Golf Course. “Palakshi has made not only me but entire country proud. She is very hard-working and adheres to her basics. However, there is still a lot of scope for her improvement and we are working on her weakness together,” said Harish Singh, Palakshi’s coach.

At a tender age of ten years, Palakshi, a resident of DLF Phase-5, Gurgaon, has several accolades to her credit. She had earlier won 51st Lufthansa Junior Golf Tournament, Salwan Cup School Golf Championship, Inter Club Golf Championship, and ACE Junior Golf Tournament.

Also Read
Sports

Golf Clothes Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Outlook and Forecasts Report 2018-2023

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Golf Clothes Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages with Detailed Analysis Description: Based on the Golf Clothes industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Golf Clothes market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2012-2017), […]
Sports

Go Offline And Seize The Chance To Enjoy A Ski Holiday With France Skiing

editor

(Essex, UK) – France Skiing (france-skiing.net), is delighted to showcase one of its magnificent offerings – an ideal vacation in Les Valmonts, located near France’s Valloire, a commune in south-eastern France. At Les Valmonts, clients can enjoy a world-class ski facility with a distinct feature: the whole premises has no Wi-Fi. Through doing so, clients […]
Sports

Goan Nuts are the Champions for Season 2 of Poker Sports League

editor

The winner takes it all- The Goa Team takes home 2 crore The much awaited Season 2 of Poker Sports League, world’s largest & only team based poker league with 11 franchise team competed for a prize pool of 4.5 crore saw a scintillating finale in Goa today. After rigorous 6 months process of team […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *