Membranous Nephropathy Market Anticipated To Witness Noteworthy Growth in the Coming Years

Membranous nephropathy is a kidney disorder. It is an autoimmune disorder which can occur by itself or in conjunction with several other diseases. Membranous nephropathy is one of the most common causes of the nephrotic syndrome. Membranous nephropathy can be caused due to various factors such as any autoimmune disease, use of certain medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and exposure to certain infection such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and syphilis.

The global membranous nephropathy market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of kidney disorders, rising older population leading to rise in the patient population, the rise in hepatitis affected infections, and growing mass young population inclined towards a sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, government funding’s, rising demand for novel treatment and market players offering advanced products are likely to drive the market.

According to the United Nations, in 2017 approximately over 962 million population were aged over 60 and above globally. United Nations has also estimated that by 2050, the number of older population is likely to reach 425 million. Additionally, according to WHO, around 71 million people are affected with hepatitis C globally. This rising aging population and rising hepatitis cases are likely to propel the growth of the global membranous nephropathy market. Factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the market are the lack of awareness regarding treatment.

The global membranous nephropathy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Segments

The global membranous nephropathy market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into primary and secondary.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into conservative therapy, non-immunosuppressive therapy, and immunosuppressive therapy.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into urine test (urinalysis), blood test, glomerular filtration rate test, an antinuclear antibody test, kidney ultrasound or Computed Tomography (CT), kidney biopsy, an anti-PLA2R antibody test, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into research centers, hospitals, and specialty centers.

Regional Analysis

The North American membranous nephropathy market is a growing market. On a regional basis, the Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. Increasing number of hepatitis affected the population, along with rising older population is likely to drive the market. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for technologically advanced treatments and products along with the rising government support are likely to enhance the growth of the membranous nephropathy market in North America.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global membranous nephropathy market. The European market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the availability of newer and advanced treatment facilities and rising skilled medical professionals along with the growing need for a better healthcare scenario. Furthermore, rising older population, along with growing inclination towards sedentary lifestyle are driving the growth of the membranous nephropathy market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infections are the major drivers for the market growth. China is the fastest growing region owing to an increasingly older population and rising patient population. Rising awareness regarding health and availability of new treatment methods drive the market in this region. Rising healthcare expenditure and rise in the standard of living are driving the growth of the membranous nephropathy market in the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access, and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates is the largest market owing to the rise in healthcare development and rising demand for availability of specialty care centers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the membranous nephropathy market are Abbvie, Inc., Allergan Plc., Amgen Inc., Astrazeneca Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and FibroGen, Pfizer Inc., among others.

