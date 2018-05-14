Tech

GlassWire 2.0 launches today!

editor Comment(0)

What’s new with GlassWire 2.0?

Earlier this year you may have received a survey request from us asking what you wanted from GlassWire. We went through your survey and tried to implement as many as your requests as possible, and we hope we’ve accomplished that with GlassWire 2.0.

High DPI Support – One of the top requests from users was support for high resolution DPI monitors, and GlassWire now fully supports high resolution monitors. You can now change your monitor resolution and GlassWire itself will change sizes to support those resolutions. GlassWire also now has excellent dual monitor support so you can drag it between multiple monitors if you choose to do so.

Data Usage Improvements – After launching our popular Android data usage app, we found a lot of our Windows users were unhappy with how GlassWire’s usage window worked. We changed GlassWire 2.0’s usage window to better match our Android app. Now it’s much easier to keep track of how much data your PC is using every month. Also, if you want to track your data usage in detail go to GlassWire’s top left GlassWire menu and choose “settings” to set up a Data Alert. GlassWire’s Data Alerts can warn you before you go over a data usage limit.

Firewall Profiles – Another request we saw was a wish for firewall profiles. Now you can go to GlassWire’s Firewall tab and click the top middle “Firewall Profiles” down arrow. You can now create a new firewall profile and save it. For example if you’d like an “Ask to connect” profile for public WiFi you can now set it up and save it and switch to it when you’re not at home or work.

Firewall Improvements – Many people commented on how GlassWire’s Firewall worked, and how they wanted better compatibility with the Windows Firewall. With GlassWire 2.0 we have made our firewall rules sync with Windows firewall, plus GlassWire can check your Windows Firewall and restore it if changes are made without your knowledge.

Security Analysis – Another top request was that people wanted to know more details about the apps that were accessing the network on their PC. You can now go to GlassWire’s settings to turn on the VirusTotal API to analyze network-related files on your PC.

Do you have an Evil Twin lurking about? – A new type of network attack is known as an “Evil Twin” attack. This type of attack occurs when someone sets up a new WiFi access point with a name similar to your current WiFi access point. GlassWire watches out for these types of attacks by warning you if the Mac address of the WiFi access point you’re on changes. Of course if you’re using something like a mesh network with repeaters you may get occasional alerts, but as GlassWire learns these new access points over time the false alerts should stop. Also, if the WiFi access point you’re on loses its password you’ll also be alerted.

Ready to upgrade to GlassWire 2.0? Give it a try now: https://www.glasswire.com

Also Read
Tech

Corelis Unveils New Website

editor

New site features enhanced JTAG and boundary-scan education, improved training class registration. Cerritos, California, April 10, 2018 – Corelis, Inc., the leading supplier of high-performance JTAG test and I2C bus analysis measurement tools, unveiled its new website today at www.corelis.com. The new website utilizes a user-friendly and contemporary responsive design intended to vastly improve user […]
Tech

apple cinema display repairs in london

editor

MAC REPAIRS IN LONDON was founded in 2001 and based in Kent. We repair all the Apple products from physical level to the component level. Screen replacement is carried out within two hours. All type of screens are in stock ranging from iBook to Macbook pro. We sell all types of apple parts and apple […]
Tech

BroadNet’s offers services like SMS gateway, HLR Lookup help you reach your target audience brilliantly

editor

Beirut – BroadNet is a telecommunication company known for its unrivaled range of useful solutions. The company believes in offering state of the art communication services to its clients using high end technologies at an affordable price. The company – as part of its extended services – offers solutions like SMS gateway, HLR lookup etc. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *