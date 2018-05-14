Give your business a go with BroadNet’s amazing SMS Reseller Program

BroadNet is your long-term Bulk SMS Service provider. It offers a fully operational Bulk SMS Platform that can adapt to new business environments.
Beirut, 14 May: Broadnet Technologies – a leading telecommunication company with a whopping client base – offers seamless communication solutions to its clients looking for an improved marketing presence. Bulk SMS Programs from BroadNet offer high-grade quality bulk SMS reseller services at a good price.
The company’s SMS Reseller Programs are designed to offer high benefit with low cost. As a business, if you are looking forward high quality solutions through reseller program with minimal investment, Broadnet is the choice.
As a reseller, you get a number of standalone benefits; such as –
If you are a reseller, using the SMS reselling program; you avail the following services from Broadnet
BroadNet is a telecommunication company which was established in 2003 in corporate under the Laws of Lebanon, whose registered office is Located in Corniche Al Mazraa, Beirut. BroadNet has local branches in United Arab Emirates, London, India, Italy and Malta.
About BroadNet Technologies
BroadNet Technologies is an international leading Business Messaging Solution Provider. It’s joined the GSMA as an Associate Member also it has been awarded certification to the ISO 27001:2013; BroadNet Technologies has been a pioneer in the use of SMS-messaging service across global markets since 2003 thus widening its range of products and services to include Bulk SMS, A2P SMS, HLR Lookup Service, SMSC Gateway, SMS Firewall, Web Solutions, and Mobile Applications. For more information, please visit us: www.broadnet.me
BroadNet Technologies Contact
Skype 24/7: broadnet-sms
E-mail : info@broadnet.me