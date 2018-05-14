Environment

Concentrated Solar Power Market: Analysis of the market for segments by material type, product, application and region |Forecast 2018 – 2022.

Concentrating Solar Power Market is expected to grow at significant rate by end of year 2022.

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The global market for Concentrating Solar Power is majorly driven by factors such as increasing greenhouse gas emissions as well as rising awareness about global warming and among others.

Market Highlights

Concentrating Solar Power use mirrors to focus sun’s light energy and convert it into heat. The plants consist of two parts, one that collects solar energy and converts it to heat or converts the heat energy to electricity.

The global market of Concentrating Solar Power around the world is growing rapidly due to factors such as heat stored and used even if sun is not shining as well as most cost-effective solar option for large-scale electricity generation are  booming the market of concentrating solar power market. Advances in system design have made power plants more efficient at producing electricity. Moreover, factors like low maintenance cost of these panels and growing investments in clean energy are driving the concentrated solar power market. Geographically, Europe Concentrating Solar Power market share witness considerable growth on account of Increasing environmental concern and government supportive initiatives which drives the market in this region.

The prominent players in the Concentrating Solar Power includes- Areva Solar, Abengoa Solar S.A., SkyFuel Inc., eSolar Inc., BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona S.A., SolarReserve LLC, Solar Millennium AG, SCHOTT Solar AG, TSK Flagsol.

 

Target Audience

  • Organizations
  • Manufacturer
  • Research Institute / Education Institute
  • Potential Investors


Product Analysis

  • Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types


Additional Information

  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Macroeconomic Indicators

 

Market Research Future Analysis:

Geographically, Europe dominates the global Concentrating Solar Power market due to development for R&D projects with an aim to drive down the cost of solar energy as well as technological development in order to bring innovative ideas to the market more quickly. Supporting. Moreover, government also helps by investing more in solar power systems. It is estimated to rise in demand due to growth in demand for inverter.Market Research Future analysis show that the global market of Concentrating Solar Power market is estimated to grow at significant rate by the end of year 2022.

