Alternative Sweeteners Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

Alternative Sweeteners Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Alternative Sweeteners Market by type (natural sweeteners, and artificial sweeteners), application (alcoholic beverage, bakery and confectionery, non- alcoholic beverage, snacks) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Alternative Sweeteners Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to report the global alternative sweeteners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global alternative sweeteners market covers segments such as type, and application. The type segments include natural sweeteners, and artificial sweeteners. On the basis of application the global alternative sweeteners market is categorized into alcoholic beverage, bakery and confectionery, non- alcoholic beverage, snacks, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover,

European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global alternative sweeteners market such as, GNC holdings inc, Eden Foods, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Viva Naturals, Roquette Freres S.A., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle plc, and DuPont Nutrition & Health.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market

4. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Natural Sweeteners

4.2 Artificial Sweeteners

5. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Alcoholic Beverage

5.2 Bakery and Confectionery

5.3 Non- Alcoholic Beverage

5.4 Snacks

5.5 Others

6. Global Alternative Sweeteners Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type

6.1.2 North America Alternative Sweeteners Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Alternative Sweeteners Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe Alternative Sweeteners Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Alternative Sweeteners Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Alternative Sweeteners Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Alternative Sweeteners Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type

6.4.2 RoW Alternative Sweeteners Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Alternative Sweeteners Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 GNC holdings Inc

7.2 Eden Foods, Inc

7.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.4 Viva Naturals

7.5 Roquette Freres S.A.

7.6 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

7.7 Ingredion Incorporated

7.8 Cargill Incorporated

7.9 Tate & Lyle plc

