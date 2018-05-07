Optical Coatings Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Market Overview

Optical coating is a blend of thin film layers that create an interference effect, which is used to alter the reflection or transmission properties of an optical system. The performance of an optical coating depends on the difference between the refractive indices of the layer interfaces, the thickness of individual layers and the number of layers. The vacuum deposition segment (by coating technology) is considered as one of the prominent technology segments in the optical coatings market. Vacuum deposition technology provides better thermal stability & mechanical strength to the optical components and is reliable and permits curing at room temperature. The growing demand for extremely versatile coating technologies from various end use industries such as medical, mirror, food packaging, military & defense and aerospace is expected to lead the demand for vacuum deposited optical coatings during the forecast period.

The electronics segment by application is expected to hold a prominent share in the optical coatings market, attributing to the increasing demand for applications such as LED lighting, PCB coatings for widespread protection from tough/harsh environments, florescent lighting, rapid coating of ultra-thin mobile phone keypads, and in various other electronic devices.

Request for sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep- gb-6540

Anti-reflective coatings, or AR coatings, are expected to hold a significant market share in the optical coatings market, attributing to the high transmission power of optical components, which helps in reducing back glare and provides high efficiency and picture quality. Growing electronics, transportation and solar industries are expected to drive the demand for anti-reflective coatings, and thereby lead to the growth of the optical coatings market.

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is expected to act as an obstacle in the growth of optical coatings market during the forecast period.

Product Definition and Segmentation

An optical coating generally consists of more than one thin layer of material deposited on an optical component, such as a mirror or lens, which modifies the way in which the optic component transmits and reflects light.

By coating technology, the optical coatings market can be segmented as:

IAD (Ion Assisted Deposition Technology )

E-Beam Evaporation

Sputtering Process

Vacuum Deposition

By type, the optical coatings market can be segmented as:

Anti-reflective coatings

Optical filter coatings

Transparent conductive coatings

High-reflective coatings

By application, the optical coatings market can be segmented as:

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

li style=”margin: 10px 0px 0px; padding: 0px;”>Transportation

Construction

Others

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to witness robust growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by defense industries to improve equipment technologies, intense presence of optical coatings manufactuhttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6540rers, and increasing demand for filter coatings and anti-reflective coatings.

Europe is expected to witness a surge in the demand for optical coatings during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing investments in research & development for innovative technologies in various end use industries, such as defense, medical, and aerospace, coupled with strict regulations to develop energy efficient buildings. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a significant market share in the optical coatings market, attributing to industrial development, and growing foreign investments, coupled with rising demand for superior and advanced technologies in counties such as India, China and Japan. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to witness significant growth in the demand for optical coatings during the forecast period attributing to investments in the telecom industry.

Global Optical Coatings Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the global optical coatings market are:

DuPont

ZEISS Group

PPG Industries

Newport Corporation

Abrisa Technologies

Helia Photonics Ltd.

Optical Coatings Japan

Inrad Optics, Inc.

Reynad Corporation

Artemis Optical Ltd

II-VI Optical Systems

Optics Balzer

Request for Brows-Full Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6540