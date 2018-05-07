Business

One Of Asia’s Top Yoga Retreat Providers Announces New Retreats In Bali

Looking for a unique holiday escape that is both energizing and promotes mindfulness? The Lotus Yoga Retreat announces their 2018 lineup of Yoga retreats in Bali, Indonesia. Imagine experiencing an exhilarating tropical landscape magnificently blended with volcanos and rice field views while practicing yoga and meditation in a 4-day or 7-day retreat setting.

The Lotus Yoga Retreat experience is one of the most intimate, unique, exquisite and affordable Bali yoga retreats offered anywhere. If health and wellbeing is the central core of what one is looking for in a holiday, then booking a Lotus Yoga Retreat holiday should be a priority. Yoga helps to destress and invigorate not only the body, but the mind.

Retreats offer practitioners from beginners to advanced learners the chance to focus just on their yoga practice. While in one’s everyday world, practice may be interrupted and irregular. Within the beauty and peaceful serenity of the spirituality of Bali and its temples, one is provided an ideal setting within which to practice yoga – offered as two vinyasa classes a day, plus in-depth workshops, to enhance the positive effects of yoga more quickly.

The Lotus Yoga Retreat offers quick 4-day immersions or week-long getaways for those seeking a change in one of their 8 villas, each with 1-3 bedrooms, their own plunge pool, large living room and inclusive fully equipped kitchen. Students practice daily Vinyasa Flow classes utilizing a fluid sequencing of postures linked with the breath. Each day of the retreat is centered on students learning 2 complete asana flow sequences. The Lotus Yoga Retreat is also a Yoga Alliance Registered School.

In addition to yoga workshops and classes, students enjoy 5-star accommodations, cultural immersion events, daily meditation classes, two meals a day and more.

For more information, visit their official website www.blooming-lotus-yoga.org or lean about their Bali yoga retreats on Facebook

Contact:
Emma Isabella, Yoga Instructor
Company: Lotus Yoga Retreat
Address: Jalan Hanoman No. 8 Padang Tegal Kaja, Ubud, Bali, 80571, Indonesia
Email: emma@blooming-lotus-yoga.org
Website: http://www.blooming-lotus-yoga.org

