ICU-Domains: Tell “I see you” to your followers, friends, fans or customers

“I see you!” That’s what the ICU-Domains (http://www.domainregistry.de/icu-domain.html) stand for. “I see you” is positive – positive like the song of the same name by Leona Lewis. “I see you” – that may be the date between friends or maybe lovers for some time in the future: “I’ll see you later”. Even “I see” is positive, because it also means “I understand”. So “I see you” could perhaps also be interpreted as “I understand you”. And what could be better than being understood by a human being?

What does the registry tell?
“Our three distinct letters give users the flexibility to choose the best name to the left of the dot while using a generic extension to the right.”

The Icu-domain is the domain for websites, targeting people, who are near you:
– friends
– followers
– customers
– readers

” ‘I See You’ is present, online and live with your customers, readers and followers 24/7.”

A website address like https://www.facebook.com/hanspeter.oswald.7 is hard to be remembered, but if you register a domain like hans.icu and re-direct it to your facebook site, you will own a facebook page with a memorable name.

Hans-Peter Oswald

http://www.domainregistry.de/icu-domain.html (English)
http://www.domainregistry.de/icu-domains.html (Deutsch)

