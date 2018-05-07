Business

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market US$ 10 Billion by 2023, Trends and Forecast

The global ophthalmic drugs market to attain US$ 10 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Visit the global ophthalmic drugs market by disease type (allergy, dry eye disorder, glaucoma, retinal disorder), and dispense type (over-the-counter, prescription); by geography and forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/ophthalmic-drugs-market/

The global ophthalmic drugs market report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global ophthalmic drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), and Rest of the World. The global ophthalmic drugs market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market.

Major players operating in the global ophthalmic drugs market and profiled in this report include Abbott Healthcare, Allergan Plc, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Renegeron, Santen Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

1. Disease Type
1.1. Allergy
1.2. Dry Eye Disorder
1.3. Glaucoma
1.4. Retinal Disorder

2. Dispense Type
2.1. Over-the-Counter
2.2. Prescription

3. Geography (Region, Country)
3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)
3.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)
3.3. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)
3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)
3.5. Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa)

4. Company Profiles
4.1. Abbott Healthcare
4.2. Allergan Plc
4.3. Bayer
4.4. Johnson & Johnson
4.5. Merck & Co.
4.6. Novartis AG
4.7. Pfizer, Inc.
4.8. Renegeron
4.9. Santen Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.
4.10. Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

