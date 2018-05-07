Global Medical Tourism Services Market Opportunities & Forecast (2018-2023)-GMI Research

The rising healthcare expenditure by the government of key economies has led to a boom in the specialty health services and hospitals. These set ups are attracting patients from all other parts of the world thus, propelling the growth of medical tourism services market. The market is expected to pick up noticeable pace in the upcoming years mainly attributed to better as well as cost efficient health services.

The rise in the number of geriatric population is also expected to fuel the growth of the global medical tourism services market. The market has also been impacted by decreasing cross border disparities coupled with an ease of travelling to receive the services. The lack of healthcare services in certain economies is also anticipated to bolster the growth of the global medical tourism services market in the next half decade.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, and key geographies from 2018-2023. On the basis of treatment type, the market has been segmented into Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurology, Oncology, and Others.

Among the regional countries, Malaysia and India have emerged as the key hotspot for medical tourism over the years. The key factor identified for the high share is the cost-effective nature of the treatment offered by these economies.

This research report on medical tourism services market provides in-depth analysis of the global medical tourism services market based on treatment type and major geographies for the period from 2018 to 2023. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for medical tourism services market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape and the major player and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.

The report also profiles the key players operating in the market such as Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Limited, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group, Heidelberg Medical Consultancy and Health Tourism Pvt Ltd., Bahrain Specialist Hospital, Samitivej PCL, and IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Key questions this research would answer:

1- Is the medical tourism services market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? What are the regional hotspots for growth in the medical tourism services market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

The global medical tourism services market is segmented on the basis of treatment type and geography:

Global Medical Tourism Services Market by Treatment Type

• Cosmetology

• Dentistry

• Cardiology

• Orthopaedic surgery

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Others

Global Medical Tourism Services Market by Geography

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• RoW

Global Medical Tourism Services Market Competitive Landscape

• Major Players and their Key Strategies

• New product launches

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint venture

