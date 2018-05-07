Global Joint Arthroplasty Devices Market US$ 18.5 Billion by 2023, Trends and Forecast

The global arthroscopy devices market to attain US$ 18.5 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Visit arthroscopy devices market by procedure type (value & volume) – ankle arthroplasty; elbow arthroplasty (total elbow replacement, hemiarthroplasty); hip arthroplasty (total hip arthroplasty – cemented hip arthroplasty, cementless hip arthroplasty, hybrid hip replacement, partial hip arthroplasty, hip resurfacing, revision hip surgeries); knee arthroplasty (total knee arthroplasty, unicondylar knee arthroplasty, revision knee arthroplasty); shoulder arthroplasty (total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse total shoulder arthroplasty, shoulder hemiarthroplasty, shoulder resurfacing, revision shoulder arthroplasty); by geography and forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/joint-arthroplasty-devices-market/

The global joint arthroplasty devices market research report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World.

Major players operating in the market include Adler Ortho, Arthrex, B. Braun Melsungen, BioPro, Corin, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), DJO Global, Evolutis, Exactech, FH Orthopedics, Implantcast, Implants International, Integra LifeSciences, JRI Orthopedics, Lima Corporate, Mathys, MatOrtho, Medacta International, MicroPort Scientific, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Tornier, Waldemar Link, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet.

1. Procedure Type (Value & Volume)

1.1. Ankle Arthroplasty

1.2. Elbow Arthroplasty

1.2.1. Total Elbow Replacement

1.2.2. Hemiarthroplasty

1.3. Hip Arthroplasty

1.3.1. Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA)

1.3.2. Cemented Hip Arthroplasty

1.3.3. Cementless Hip Arthroplasty

1.3.4. Hybrid Hip Replacement

1.3.5. Partial Hip Arthroplasty

1.3.6. Hip Resurfacing

1.3.7. Revision Hip Surgeries

1.4. Knee Arthroplasty

1.4.1. Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA)

1.4.2. Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty

1.4.3. Revision Knee Arthroplasty

1.5. Shoulder Arthroplasty

1.5.1. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA)

1.5.2. Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (RTSA)

1.5.3. Shoulder Hemiarthroplasty

1.5.4. Shoulder Resurfacing

1.5.5. Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Adler Ortho

3.2. Arthrex

3.3. B. Braun Melsungen

3.4. BioPro

3.5. Corin

3.6. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

3.7. DJO Global

3.8. Evolutis

3.9. Exactech

3.10. FH Orthopedics

3.11. Implantcast

3.12. Implants International

3.13. Integra LifeSciences

3.14. JRI Orthopedics

3.15. Lima Corporate

3.16. Mathys

3.17. MatOrtho

3.18. Medacta International

3.19. MicroPort Scientific

3.20. Smith & Nephew

3.21. Stryker

3.22. Tornier

3.23. Waldemar Link

3.24. Wright Medical Group

3.25. Zimmer Biomet

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/joint-arthroplasty-devices-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com