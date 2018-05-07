Global Gastroesophageal Cancer Drugs Market US$ 10.9 Billion by 2023, Trends and Forecast

The global gastroesophageal cancer drugs market to attain US$ 10.9 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period.

The most common types of esophageal cancer are squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Smoking and heavy alcohol use increase the risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Gastroesophageal reflux disease and Barrett esophagus may increase the risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma. Esophageal cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage because there are no early signs or symptoms.

The global gastroesophageal cancer drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global gastroesophageal cancer market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global gastroesophageal cancer market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global gastroesophageal cancer market and profiled in this report include Astellas Pharma, Bayer HealthCare, BeiGene, Boston Biomedical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Daiichi Sankyo, Gilead Sciences, LSK BioPharma, Merck KGaA, Merck Serono, Ono Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Servier Laboratories, Shionogi, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Taiho Oncology.

1. Drug Class

1.1. Angiogenesis inhibitors

1.2. CTLA4 inhibitors

1.3. Cytotoxic agents

1.4. HER2 inhibitors

1.5. MMP9 inhibitors

1.6. PD1 inhibitors

1.7. PDL1 inhibitors

2. Geography (Region, Country)

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.3. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.5. Rest of the World

