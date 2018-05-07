Business

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Antimicrobial Packaging Market
The antimicrobial packaging is the largest segment in the packaging industry. The antimicrobial packaging solutions offer benefits such as maintaining the quality of the products, increasing the shelf-life of the commodity, and keeping them fresh. The major industries inducing a healthy demand for antimicrobial packaging are food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, and agricultural products. The food and beverage industry is the fastest growing end-user segment of the market. Rising awareness regarding consumer health and longer shelf life of products has resulted in increased usage for antimicrobial packaging products. The growth in population with increasing disposable income is driving the market. Moreover, large consumption of packaged food products due to the instant preparatory method drive the market. Whereas, instability in raw material cost act as a barrier for the antimicrobial packaging market.

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market size is expected to show staggering growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market 
Asia pacific is referred as the largest & fastest growing market for Antimicrobial packaging, followed by Europe & North America. Asia Pacific is leading the global antimicrobial packaging market due to the enormous demand for healthy products in order to fulfill requirement from the increasing population. Moreover, the increasingly hectic lifestyle of the working class is driving more consumers towards convenience and packaged foods & beverages.
As antimicrobial packaging is used widely by different industries, such as food & beverages and healthcare, the Asia-Pacific region witnessed major growth and becomes a large market for packaging solutions. 
Europe takes second place in the Antimicrobial packaging market. Factors such as emergence of eco-friendly packaging technologies and the use of recycled material are driving the market in Europe.

Key Players
The key players of global antimicrobial packaging market report include- BASF SE., The Dow Chemical Company, Mondi Plc, PolyOne Corporation, Biocote Limited, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings, Microban International, Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.   

