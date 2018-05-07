Uncategorized

BAG: Employer not liable for harm caused by vaccine

editor Comment(0)

Employers who have flu vaccines administered within their company are not liable for any harm that might occur as a result of the vaccine. That was the verdict of the Bundesarbeitsgericht (BAG), Germany’s Federal Labour Court, in a recent ruling.

During the winter, a lot of people get vaccinated against the flu. Of course, employers also have an interest in flu vaccination as a means of preventing an epidemic within their respective firms, which is why many employers offer employees the option of receiving workplace flu vaccinations. The workers are then able to decide for themselves whether or not they wish to accept this offer. We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that this is why said employers are not liable for any harm caused by the vaccine. This comes from a judgment of the Bundesarbeitsgericht from December 21, 2017 (Az.: 8 AZR 853/16).

In the instant case, a freelance company doctor had called for the employees of a cardiac center to receive flu vaccinations on clinic premises. The employer bore the costs associated with the vaccinations. One employee who responded to this call was an administrative member of staff who had no contact with the patients. She subsequently experienced various lasting impairments relating to her cervical spine, for which she blamed the vaccine. She claimed that while the vaccine had been correctly administered, she had not been properly informed about the risks associated with the flu vaccine. She went on to say that had she been properly informed, she would not have had the vaccine administered. She therefore raised an action for damages for pain and suffering on account of a failure to fulfil the relevant obligation to inform. However, the action was not directed at the doctor but rather the employer.

Like the courts of lower instance before it, the BAG dismissed the claim. It held that no treatment contract had come into existence between the employer and the plaintiff that would have given rise to a duty to inform on the part of the employer. The BAG also found that the existing employment relationship did not give rise to a duty to inform, noting that a treatment contract had only come into existence with the doctor.

When it comes to issues pertaining to the workplace, lawyers who are experienced in the field of employment law can offer advice.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/employment-law.html

Also Read
Uncategorized

Rugged Display Market Research Report for 2023 set to Grow according To Forecasts

editor

Market Scenario: The rugged displays are the most advanced displays in the display market. It delivers the best quality, brightness, highest resolution, durable, optional screen protectors and longest-life LCDs. Moreover, it offers night vision mode and daylight readability. The ruggedness level is derived in semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. In aerospace and government sector, the […]
Uncategorized

Having a career in finance is enticing and of course rewarding too and often very remunerative.

editor

What exactly is finance and how can one have a career in finance? Finance is basically all about manging money. This definition can be broken down into two categories – financial services and financial management. Financial management is about using the organizational funds in a more efficient and effective manner, whether in a business set-up, […]
Uncategorized

Ready, STEADY, and Go for an Empowered Society: Deepalaya-Asian Paints’ STEADY Project Celebrates Annual Valedictory Function

editor

Greater Noida, 25th April 2018: As per recent data from National Crime Records Bureau, Uttar Pradesh tops the charts in our country when it comes to total cases of crimes against women. With the number of rapes and violence against women on the rise in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas, investment in education and self-defense training […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *