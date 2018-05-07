Business

Asia’s Top Yoga Retreat Providers Announces New Yoga Retreats In Bali

editor Comment(0)

Bali, Indonesia – In the world of busy, finding one’s center can be a challenge. Recharging one’s energy can become a full-time job. And although one has a meditation routine, even focusing on the here and now can need a boost. Now may be just the time to visit a yoga retreat and listen to sweet sounding birds, the trickling waters of a holy river, and to absorb the breath-taking views of a jungle location with Blooming Lotus Yoga in exotic Bali.

In the Blooming Lotus Yoga retreats, one quickly learns why yoga is more than just a great workout or a great way to both prevent disease and recover from it. Blooming Lotus Yoga offers 4-Day & 7-Day Yoga Retreat Packages offering those who are in attendance an unparalleled training experience in the sacred arts of asana, breath work & meditation. Not only is the workout offered in an incredible tropical paradise location, the Blooming Lotus Yoga instructors are incredibly skilled teachers.

Students will be treated to daily yoga classes that are suited to any level of student from beginner to advanced learner. Classes are tailor made to individual needs. Students are taught 2 complete asana flow sequences – a sunrise sequence to energize one’s day and a sunset sequence to help students unwind.

Students are also treated to transformative workshops meant to awaken new insights and ideas while about subjects such as healthy diet and eating patterns, the daily rituals that promote inner peace, communication patterns that foster love and understanding, as well as psychological attitudes that nurture self-healing. Students may also take the instructors courses and earn a diploma studying at one of the most unique, affordable and intimate Bali yoga teacher training courses around. Instructor and Founder Lily Goncalves, shares her profound insight into the authentic practice of yoga empowering students with the skillful methods necessary to share it with others.

For more information, visit the Blooming Lotus Yoga Retreats in Bali on Facebook.

Contact:
Lily Goncalves, Founder & Yoga Teacher
Company: Blooming Lotus Yoga
Address: Haad Yuan Beach, Koh Phangan, ST, Surat Thani 84280, Thailand
Email: lily@thailandyoga.net
Website: http://www.thailandyoga.net/

Also Read
Business

Ogodeal Announces Cellphone Parts Wholesale at Lower Prices

editor

GuangDong, China; 18, November 2016: The cellphone user base is growing expediently across the world, and thereby creating a stupendous demand for cellphone repair and replacement parts. China based Efoneparts Company offers a huge selection of repair parts for a wide range of cellphones, including the latest devices at wholesale prices. Companies across the world […]
Business

Virginia Law Firm Celebrates 75 Years of Criminal Defense Experience

editor

Alexandria, Virginia (webnewswire) December 27, 2016 – The Brown Firm PLLC is celebrating their 75th year of excellence as Northern Virginia’s lead criminal defense attorneys. Their expert criminal defense attorneys have decades of experience assisting Virginia residents with a variety of charges including felonies, misdemeanors, possession or intent to distribute marijuana and other controlled substances, […]
Business

Global Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market Research Report 2018 – Segmented by Types, Geography, Trends and Projection 2023

editor

The Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market 2018 inspects the execution of the Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors advertise, encasing a top to bottom judgment of the Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors showcase state and the aggressive scene comprehensively. This report breaks down the capability of Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *