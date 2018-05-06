Business

Vestal Buick GMC Announces New Blog Post

editor

Vestal Buick GMC is excited to announce their new blog post, “Spring Safety Driving Tips From Vestal Buick GMC.” As the weather has changed and spring is in full swing, driving habits should be changing as well. Their blog posting helps drivers understand that modifications should be made when dealing with different driving conditions.

While most don’t consider spring to be a particularly dangerous season to drive during, it potentially is. Next to winter conditions, spring brings a significant amount of storms. Rainy conditions make roads slippery, and drivers should heed caution. The blog posting explores habits drivers should consider integrating into their regular driving routine when situations call for rain.

Many of the tips listed in the blog posting can be applied to year-round driving as well as the safest way to travel. One essential advice included in the article is checking tire pressure regularly to ensure proper inflation. Not only will this allow for safer driving but also improve fuel economy!

Readers can find the blog posting on Vestal Buick GMC page, https://www.vestalauto.com/blog/spring-safety-driving-tips-from-vestal-4544200 .  There is a new posting every month filled with valuable information on car buying and owning!

Vestal Buick GMC is the place to purchase used cars for sale in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem, NC. They offer incredible deals and incentives when purchasing one of their certified used vehicles. After buying a car, Vestal is equipped for maintenance, repairs, and bodywork too.

The selection of used vehicles includes a variety of makes and models at affordable prices. For those that need financing, Vestal has made is incredibly easy. Interested car shoppers can apply for financing directly on their website, and receive a decision quickly.

For more information on Vestal Buick GMC visit their website, https://www.vestalauto.com/ . If you would like information on purchasing a used car or had questions about Vestal’s financing program, they are available by phone at 1-336-996-5780.

Contact:
Company: Vestal Buick GMC
Phone: 1-336-996-5780
Address: 900 NC-66, Kernersville, NC 27284
Website: https://www.vestalauto.com/

