BeLocal Pro Announces New Board Member Dr. Max Lee

Tampa, FL – BeLocal Pro, Inc., a Tampa, Florida-based technology marketing company that brings the power of proximity marketing and digital marketing services to nonprofit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, announced today that Dr. Max Lee has accepted a position on the corporate Board of Directors.

“Dr. Lee, is an accomplished business leader and an experienced board member with a special emphasis in nonprofit sectors,” said Ed Klaameyer, Chief Executive Officer of BeLocal Pro, Inc. “We are confident that he will add great value to our Board of Directors and BeLocal Pro will benefit from his insights, judgment and counsel.”

Max Lee is president of Koogler and Associates, Inc., and Maximum Access, LLC. He also serves on the board of directors for Wings for Wounded Heroes, a 501(c)3 foundation. Dr. Lee received his doctorate in environmental engineering, in 1999, from the University of Florida. Dr. Lee has consulted with manyindustries on pollution-related issues. He is active with numerous national associations in State and Federal rulemaking processes involving environmental regulation and disability rights. As an engineer, he provides solutions to large and small businesses to balance the needs of the business with the requirements of environment and related regulations. Dr. Lee is a strong advocate for the disabled and consults with nonprofits, private entities and governmental agencies on Americans with Disabilities Act issues. Dr. Lee actively champions social, nonprofit work in our community.

“We look forward to his contributions in fostering BeLocal Pro’s mission to support small businesses, nonprofit organizations and promote entrepreneurship,” states Russell Taylor, president of BeLocal Pro, Inc.“Dr. Lee brings a wealth of experience, as well as the insights that come from running successful businesses. He will be a great addition to our board.”

About BeLocal Pro, Inc.

BeLocal Pro, is a unique proximity marketing, consulting and business solutions company in support of both nonprofit and for-profit organizations. BeLocal Pro offers programs for local marketing, sales, and business growth needs. By providing proximity marketing, digital advertising, media, and marketing solutions, BeLocal Pro technology engages existing customers more often and captures new customers, delivering increased sales and profit margins at a lower cost and a better ROI. BeLocal Pro promotes the “BeLocal – GiveLocal” movement. The power of proximity marketing and BeLocal Pro working together for nonprofit organizations translates into acquiring more supporters and members for your organization.

Media Contact:

Ed Klaameyer, CEO

Company: BelocalPro, Inc.

Address: 12622 Saulston Pl, Hudson, FL 34669

Phone: (844) 855-9366 x 402

Email: Ed@BeLocalPro.com

Website: https://belocalpro.com/