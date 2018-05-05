Lifestyle

What to do when a ceramic brake disc wears down?

High-performance materials are increasingly being used in the automotive sector in particular. They are especially effective and light. With regard to innovative ceramic brake discs, these materials are also particularly durable and therefore environmentally friendly. The high-performance ceramic also ensures significantly lower levels of particulate matter. Experts are certain that carbon- ceramic brakes (http://www.rebrake.de/?lang=en) will establish themselves. They are still mainly used in the top models of Mercedes, Lexus, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes, Ferrari, Maserati or Lamborghini. Ceramic brake discs offer many advantages – not only a significantly shorter stopping distance. They are half as light as conventional cast iron brake discs and have significantly less wear.

Renewed ceramic brakes (http://www.rebrake.de/what-to-do-when-a-ceramic-brake-disc-wears-down/?lang=en) have at least as good properties as brand-new ones

And if wear and surface grooves do occur, REBRAKE, the renewal service for ceramic brake discs from FOXX Automotive, is here to help. With this globally unique service, ceramic brake discs can be restored to their original condition. And this is independent of the manufacturer, diameter and age of the vehicle. If ceramic brake discs wear down, only the surface is usually affected. In very rare cases, cracks or damaged fastening elements with which the brake disc top is connected to the actual disc (rotor) can be detected during an entry inspection.

Older ceramic brake discs should be renewed in good time

Superficially damaged discs can still be used thanks to the new and innovative REBRAKE process. Even older ceramic brake discs, which are often sent in with cracks in the bolt holes, can also be renewed. Especially with older discs, a renewal should be considered in good time. If the damage and wear are too extensive, a renewal is no longer an option at one point. What is behind the REBRAKE renewal service? First, the surface of the disc is milled off. Damage caused by wear and tear is often 1 to 1.5 mm deep. The ground surface is replaced by new sublayers and a new surface. The properties of repaired ceramic brake discs are at least as good as brand-new discs.

