The Lawyers Of The Entrepreneur Carlos Agustin Ahumada Waiting For The Results Of The Presidential Elections In Mexico

The lawyers of businessman Carlos Ahumada Kurtz received with great optimism the results of the last presidential polls in Mexico where the alliance Por Mexico Al Frente, between el Partido de la Revolucion Democratica (PRD)), the Partido Accion Nacional (PAN) and Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) appears second in the intention to vote. Even without winning the Presidency, with the public financing that would correspond to the PRD, this party would have the economic solvency to pay the debt it has with the employer.

The PRD owes Ahumada more than one billion pesos as recognized by the then leader of that party, Beatriz Mojica, in July 2016, pointing out that nearly 80% of the party’s debt corresponded to the judgment they have held for more than a decade. with the businessman.

