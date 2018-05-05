Uncategorized

Port of Mormugao bolster the economic development

editor Comment(0)

One of India’s top-notch natural harbours, the Mormugao port is a premier hub of maritime trade in Goa. With its location at the mouth of the Zuari River, the Mormugao port is a crucial component in the flourishing export industry of the state. Murmugao Port, one of the oldest ports on the west coast of India, with a fine natural harbour, has been relentlessly serving the nation in its economic development for over a century. The port was commissioned in 1885 and is one amongst the 12 major ports of the country.

The origin of the port dates back to the Portuguese era, it being a spin-off of the Treaty of Lisbon in 1878 between the British and the Portuguese Governments. Ever since it was accorded the status of a Major Port in 1963, the Mormugao port has contributed immensely to growth of maritime trade in India. It is the leading iron ore exporting port of India with an annual throughput of around 24.50 million tonnes of iron ore traffic. The Mormugao Port accounts for about 32% of India’s iron ore export. The Mormugao harbour is also a major attraction for tourists coming to the Vasco da Gama city. The port of Mormugao currently handled roughly 14.7 MTPA of cargo, catering primarily to the hinterlands of South Maharashtra, Northern Karnataka and Goa. One of the major bottlenecks hindering the growth of the port is the lack of good connectivity due to the Western Ghats.

Also Read
Uncategorized

The True Advantages of Elder Care Services

editor

Elder care has turned into a extremely preferred answer and is getting increasingly accepted within the majority with the countries possessing a largely expanding elderly population. Provided the selection the maximum seniors want to invest their twilight years inside the familiarity and comfort of their very own sweet home. The good news is now using […]
Uncategorized

World Energy Drinks Market Size, Share, Trend, Leading Players Review and Industry Analysis, 2022

editor

Market Overview: Increase in health awareness and rising demand for convenience beverages to boost energy have prompted the growth of energy drinks on a global level. The sector is driven by increasing disposable income and rising health consciousness among the consumers. Additionally, in order to cope up with the hectic and dynamic life-style, consumers demand […]
Uncategorized

K-Line Ag Combats Weeds and Improves Soil Quality with the K-Line Speedtiller

editor

To improve soil quality and crop yield, K-Line Ag offers efficient equipment in the K-Line Speedtiller. The machine mixes beneficial post-harvest residue and stunts the growth of disruptive weeds. [04/09/2018, New South Wales] K-Line Ag, a specialist in farming and tillage machinery in Australia, offers a solution to weeds and poor soil quality with the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *