Output Factory Server for Adobe InDesign Adds New Page Numbering Options

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.0.18, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders, and offers layer versioning, preflighting, and much more. The new version adds an option to keep original page numbers when splitting InDesign files into single pages or spreads, improves background processing and resolves a conflict with a recent InDesign upgrade.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.0.18, a feature update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The software offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version introduces an option that lets users keep the original page numbers when splitting InDesign files into single pages or spreads. All InDesign section and numbering options will be preserved in the output files. The update also solves an issue which could make the app stall when processing large numbers of InDesign files, improves background processing, and resolves a conflict with some new output options in the recent Creative Cloud update.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

After Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated machine and serve unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. Output Factory Server offers the following key features:

-Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders
-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats
-Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder
-Automatic email notifications
-Layer versioning
-Run custom scripts
-Variable output file names
-Automatic preflighting

Pricing and Availability:
Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.

