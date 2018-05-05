Italian label Antony Morato collaborates with Iconic Fashion to launch their first store Aditya Roy Kapoor walks the ramp to showcase their SS’18 collection

Contemporary Italian fashion brand Antony Morato in partnership with Iconic Fashion marked its foray to India by setting up their first distinctive store at Palladium, Mumbai. The vibrant brand rooted in Italian tradition and an acknowledged connoisseur in menswear launched through an extravagant SS’18 show with Aditya Roy Kapoor looking smart and suave, leading the runway in the brand’s statement styles pieces from the new collection.

The Spring-Summer 2018 collection is a unique melange of colours consisting of vibrant and contemporary styles. The collection is dynamic with a strong visual impact and captures the spirit of maximalism. It reinvents classic fashion pieces by enriching them with unique details to make contemporary fashion easily accessible for its fashion-forward customers.

Vibrant and contemporary, the brand’s target is a new generation of fashion-conscious consumers who express their own identity through clothing. The collection is designed to meet the needs of the New Man all through the day. The innovative outfits are the perfect solution for men who are constantly looking for a modern and distinctive style.

Mr. Stefano Fadda – General Manager, Asia Pacific, Antony Morato, remarked “We are extremely excited to enter India in association with Iconic Fashion. We are delighted to present our flagship store to the discerning Indian consumer. Fashion has become a form of self-expression more than just attire and fashion-conscious consumers in India are willing to experiment. We at Antony Morato strive to create distinctive garments to meet the fashion needs of consumers who want to stand out in originality and flair. The brand embodies a cosmopolitan vision of menswear that finds inspiration in the lifestyle of the world’s major cities. We are sure that our association with Iconic Fashion will be an enriching one and we will grow from strength to strength and expand all over the country.”

Pawan Khandelwal – Managing Director, Iconic Fashion, stated, “We are very happy to launch the first Antony Morato store at Palladium, Mumbai. We are delighted to associate with Antony Morato because it matches with our vision that contemporary fashion should be easily accessible. We know that together we can target the new generation of customers who express their own identity through their clothing. Palladium is the most premium retail space in Mumbai owing to its South Mumbai location. Mumbai folks are both fashionable and fashion conscious, so this is a perfect mix for a fashion-forward Mumbai.”

Presently, Antony Morato is also available at Iconic stores. Iconic has 18 stores across India in cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Noida and Udaipur.