Historic Manufacturer STIMPSON Celebrates 165 Years of Industry Leadership with a Digital and Brand Modernization

Stimpson’s rebrand continues a centuries old tradition of evolving and adapting to the changing business landscape.

Pompano Beach, FL, (USA), May 04, 2018 — Stimpson, formerly known as Edwin B. Stimpson Company, the innovative manufacturer of grommets and washers, eyelets and more has announced the launch of a new brand identity and digital assets to celebrate 165 years in business. The historic company, which manufactures countless products out of their 278,000 square foot facility in Pompano Beach, has not only modernized the name, shortening it for digital-age simplicity, but has a striking new brand identity, color scheme, logo and memorable icon. The company’s bold persimmon and gray color scheme reflects Stimpson’s dedication to offering customer’s modern solutions and dependable products. CEO Scott Thomas stated, “We felt it was time to update our brand to reflect our position in our changing marketplace, while still focusing on our strengths of exceptional quality, on-time delivery, and fair prices.”

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Cory Rau noted, “Stimpson has made many improvements such as adopting industry certifications like ISO 9001, modernizing manufacturing and quality systems, and upgrading internal computer systems for greater efficiency. Now seems like a good time to let our external image reflect the many positive trends that are happening internally. As one of the oldest companies in the industry, our ability to evolve has kept us at the forefront of the marketplace.”

Stimpson has launched a contemporary new website http://www.stimpson.com and refreshed ecommerce site webstore. Stimpson.com. The website encompasses their new logo and brand identity and features enhanced functionality and new and improved content detailing the reliability and wide variety of Stimpson’s products for their broad range of customers.

Stimpson’s rebrand continues a centuries old tradition of evolving and adapting to the changing business landscape, a characteristic that has maintained their position as the leading manufacturer of eyelets, grommets and washers, hole plugs, snap sets and more. In the past 25 years alone, Stimpson has shipped over 150 billion parts which, placed end-to-end, can circle the globe 50 times! Chances are good that just about everyone in America has been in a room that makes use of a product made by Stimpson.

Stimpson first opened its 1,500 square foot factory in Lower Manhattan back in in 1865. The privately owned company has since centralized all operations to their immense Pompano Beach, FL location and expanded it over the years to its current 278,000 square feet. Stimpson and its committed team enjoy a hard-earned reputation for providing great service and the highest quality metal products and fasteners to a variety of industries. Those industries include printing, marine, aviation, military and many more. Products sold on their webstore often assist small businesses in the United States and Canada producing specialty products from signage to parachutes, flags, awnings, and much more. These customers appreciate that Stimpson web store inventory is boxed and ready to go out the door, with any order placed before 4PM going out the same day.

The new brand and digital evolution advances Stimpson’s dedication to quality products and trusted solutions, maintains their industry position as the global leader while setting the stage for another 165 years.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Srednicki, CEO

Dreamweaver Brand Communications

cynthia@dreamweaverbrand.com

786-531-7842

For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=18223

This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net