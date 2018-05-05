Feel the Power of Sacred Sound and change your Karma

Bangalore (India)

A famous writer, Ashley Farrand’s wife, Satyabhama is reaching at Bangaluru,India on 28-30 September to teach Ganesha’s 8 Great Incarnations, and on 6-8 October Lakshmi: Shakti (Power) of Success, Abundance, Royalty, and Realization.

An invitation was sent by CrystalHappiness.com to Satyabhama who will teach how through the practice of a daily discipline that is simple and easy to use-customarily over a period of forty days. Anyone can learn how to organize some of the fundamental energies of the universe to directly affect their specific concerns.

People have healed themselves or family members using mantra as a tool to guide them to proper practitioners and techniques. New relationships have appeared, satisfying long-standing desires. Better jobs have been secured, raises obtained, and working conditions improved, all by harnessing the great power in Sanskrit mantras that activates the dynamic forces within each and every one of us.

Margalo Ashley-Farrand, given the name Satyabhama by Sadguru Sant Keshavadas, began having Christian mystical experiences at age 14. In 1981, she completed the arduous Narvarna Sadhana and Shiva Sadhana as taught by Sant Keshavadas. Thereafter she learned to perform the ancient pujas and fire ceremonies.

Satyabhama met Satguru Sant Keshavadas in December 1980 at his Temple of Cosmic Religion in Washington, DC. She also met Namadeva the same evening, and a year and a week later they were married by Satgurus Sant Keshavadas and Rama Mata. Satyabhama studied with Sant Keshavadas, Rama Mata and with Namadeva for the next three decades. She became a Vedic priest in her own right in the mid-1980s and worked with Namadeva Acharya in performing and teaching ancient mantra techniques and spiritual practices.

Namadeva Acharya wrote several books and recorded many CDs on mantra sadhanas and recorded his workshops on CDs, DVDs, and downloads. Using his American name, Thomas Ashley-Farrand, he wrote Healing Mantras (Ballantine/Random House, 1998,), Shakti Mantras (Ballantine/Random House, 2003,) and Chakra Mantras, (Jaico Publishing House, 2008.) The books and recordings are available at www.Sanskrit Mantra.com, the online store founded by the Ashley-Farrands.

In 2009, like Namadeva Acharya, Satyabhama received guru diksha to be a guru from Satguru Rama Mata, Sadguru Sant Keshavadas’ widow, to whom he passed the lineage in 1997.

In 2010, when Namadeva Acharya discovered that his death was imminent, he told Satyabhama that he wanted her to continue their mission of teaching the dharma, and he gave her a powerful initiation to enable her to teach his workshops with his lineage energy. Since then, she has continued to travel and teach and also to manage the Gayatri Temple with the encouragement of Satguru Rama Mata and her family. Satyabhama has also written two long workshops, one on Shiva-Shakti and the second on Krishna and the Bhagavad Gita.

Sadgurus Sant Keshavadas and Rama Mata came to the U.S. and also England and Germany to teach Mantra and Puja and the Philosophy of Sanatana Dharma and stories from the Mahabharata and Devi Mahatmyam to Westerners with the goal of saving the religion and culture of Sanatana Dharma from being lost in India. There was the same goal as Swami Vivekananda, Paramahamsa Yogananda, and Swami Sivananda Saraswati of Divine Life Society’s gurus Vishnudevananda and Satchidananda. It seems that because of the deliberate discouragement of the beliefs by the British, many Hindus were secularized. This continues to the present time both because of the distortions of professors of Hinduism and the Western education of young Indians and in colleges and graduate schools.

Hindus in India and the Desis are often surprised at Americans like our group doing pujas and chanting mantras and sukta. However, those of us with intense interest are people who lived in India in the past in several lifetimes. When encountered, it seems very familiar and attractive.

“For myself, as an 18-year old Christian, I began asking adult questions about why the world is the way it is with wars and natural disasters. Christians are taught that God is a loving God, so how could these things happen? I did not get any reliable answers from my church, so I stopped going to church and began searching for the answers to my questions for decades. In 1970, I was introduced to the seer Edgar Cayce’s teachings on reincarnation. Immediately, I intuited that they were true.

At the time, I was a young mom of 4, and it took another decade before I met Sadguru Sant Keshavadas. I knew from his first talk that I heard that he was a true guru. In the interim, I had gone to a healer who guided me through a number of my past lives in order to get past certain very old ideas that I did not need to let get in my way in life. Everything I have learned since and mantras and pujas experienced have been rich in bhakti. I am haggard to studying more and more and sharing what I have learned and performing and teaching mantra and puja.”

Satyabhama has a B.A. from New York University and a Law Degree from Southwestern School of Law. Dedicated to serving God through humanity, she is a certified mediator and maintained a private law practice from 1981-2007. Prior to her law practice, Satyabhama worked to further the status of women through her involvement with the National Organization for Women and the National Women’s Political Caucus. She also ran for office in Los Angeles County, California, in 1992 and 1994. In 2004, Satyabhama assumed management of Saraswati Publications, LLC and Sanatana Dharma Satsang, Inc., a 501(c) 3 religious organization. She is committed to making the world a better place in which Divine Law becomes the law of life. http://www.sanskritmantra.com/

Crystalhappiness.com is a start-up dedicated to change people’s life for the better. They invite speakers and authors to address an audience who are interested in progressing towards living a more fulfilled life. http://www.crystalhappiness.com/

