Business

Traffic Accidents Hit Record High: Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC Work to Protect Victims

editor Comment(0)

Government data reveals a significant increase in traffic accidents in the past few years. Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC works to protect victims of motorcycle accidents.

[ARDMORE, 5/3/2018] – Data released by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals that traffic accidents reached a record high in 2016, with a huge portion of the accidents involving motorcycles. Lawyers from Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC aggressively represent in court victims of motorcycle accidents, making sure that their clients receive the compensation they deserve for their injuries.

Traffic Accidents Reach Historic High

According to the tally released by the agency, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian deaths accounted for over a third of the increase, as bicycle and pedestrian deaths hit quarter-century highs.

The volume highway fatalities rose to a total of 37,461 in 2016, seeing a 5.6 percent increase from 2015, where 35,485 deaths were recorded. The numbers suggest an upward trend, as 2014 saw an 8.4% increase in highway fatalities – the highest since 2008.

Among the total number of highway fatalities in 2016, about 5,400 were due to motorcycle crashes.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety president Jackie Gillan calls on states to amend their safety laws. She says it’s high time to include critical safety standards that can make highways safer for both pedestrians and motorists.

Representation in Cases Involving Motorcycle Accidents

The motorcycle accident attorneys at Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC have successfully litigated various cases involving motorcycle accidents. Guided by years of experience, the firm’s lawyers understand the complexities that surround such cases, including the differences between automobile accident litigation and motorcycle accident legal action.

Oklahoma laws state that when an aggressive driver causes injury to a motorcyclist in a collision or accident, the motorcyclist should have the same rights as automobile drivers.

Attorneys from Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC provide sound legal advice and make sure their clients’ rights are enforced.

About Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC

Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC is an Ardmore, Oklahoma-based firm that specializes in handling personal injury cases. The firm has a team of lawyers that help clients navigate various areas of law including motorcycle accidents, car accidents, semi-truck accidents, slip & fall accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, construction accidents, oil field injuries, and defective products.

To learn more about the firm, visit their website at http://littleolivergallagher.com.

Also Read
Business

Strategies For any Far better Cruise Experience

editor

Cruises might be an incredible experience; the wonderful sea and an exceptional view. There’s a lot to view and do, taking a luxury cruises to distant areas has its own pros like buffets, entertainment facilities, spas and your own luxurious cabin. There are factors that you could possibly miss in the course of a cruise […]
Business

Latest Collection In Luxury Boutique For Omega Watches

editor

Prime Watches, a well-known online retailer of watches based in India is offering a new range of luxury watches from Omega for sale. The watches which are available as a part of Prime Watches collection are equipped with interesting features. Therefore, they are a viable option for people who follow fashion trends with deep interest. […]
Business

Rare Earth Magnet Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Rare Earth Magnet Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Rare Earth Magnet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Rare Earth Magnet Market report also provides an […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *