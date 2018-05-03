Traffic Accidents Hit Record High: Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC Work to Protect Victims

Government data reveals a significant increase in traffic accidents in the past few years. Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC works to protect victims of motorcycle accidents.

Data released by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals that traffic accidents reached a record high in 2016, with a huge portion of the accidents involving motorcycles.

Traffic Accidents Reach Historic High

According to the tally released by the agency, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian deaths accounted for over a third of the increase, as bicycle and pedestrian deaths hit quarter-century highs.

The volume highway fatalities rose to a total of 37,461 in 2016, seeing a 5.6 percent increase from 2015, where 35,485 deaths were recorded. The numbers suggest an upward trend, as 2014 saw an 8.4% increase in highway fatalities – the highest since 2008.

Among the total number of highway fatalities in 2016, about 5,400 were due to motorcycle crashes.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety president Jackie Gillan calls on states to amend their safety laws. She says it’s high time to include critical safety standards that can make highways safer for both pedestrians and motorists.

Representation in Cases Involving Motorcycle Accidents

The motorcycle accident attorneys at Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC have successfully litigated various cases involving motorcycle accidents. Guided by years of experience, the firm’s lawyers understand the complexities that surround such cases, including the differences between automobile accident litigation and motorcycle accident legal action.

Oklahoma laws state that when an aggressive driver causes injury to a motorcyclist in a collision or accident, the motorcyclist should have the same rights as automobile drivers.

Attorneys from Little, Oliver & Gallagher PLLC provide sound legal advice and make sure their clients’ rights are enforced.

