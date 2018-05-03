Students show their gratitude towards their school staff on Labour Day

To facilitate and honor the unseen heroes of Greenwood High, that is the supporting staff without whom not a day passes, Grade 11 students celebrated LABOUR DAY. The event started with a heartwarming speech by a student emphasizing the importance of each one of our support staff in their lives. This was followed by song and dance session in regional language. The support staff enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon with cricket match, games and the likes. The day ended with each one of them getting a gift.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School said “Besides teachers, there are numerous others in our school who play a silent yet indispensable role daily for the holistic development of our children. They are our pillars. By celebrating Labour Day, the students wanted to express how much they mean to them.”