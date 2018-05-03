Reintegrating the Psychotherapy on Conceptual and Perceptual Health at Mental Health Congress 2018

Conference Series is hosting 30th International Conference on Mental and Behavioral Health, the Conference that discusses the Promotion of wellbeing and improving mental health.

Mental Health Congress 2018 slated during November 12- 13, 2018 at Melbourne, Australia will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the Psychiatry, Psychiatry & Neurology fields across the world. The Mental Health conference scientific program paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations and put forward many thought provoking strategies in Mental Health Conference.

Mental health Congress 2018 explore mental health access and support, service design and specialized clinically focused programs, physical wellbeing and mental wellness, mentally healthy workplaces, disorder management, strategies and support for wellness of mental health workers, ehealth, suicide and harm prevention.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for Psychiatrists, Neurologists and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of Psychiatry and Neurology departments.

This year Mental Health Congress 2018 is officially collaborated with Mental Health Nurses Association; several speakers are participating from association.

Conference Highlights:

• 300+ Participation (30 Industry: 70 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 50+ Plenary Speakers

• 20+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

The event is exclusively supported Brazilian Society of Psychology, Brazil and Australian Medical Journal. Conference also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

If you would like to know more information about this conference, To book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information, please Contact: Rupa N

Tel.: 702-508-5200 Ext: 8046

Email: mentalhealth@neurologyconferences.org

or visit: https://mentalhealth.neurologyconference.com/