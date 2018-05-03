Business

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Competitive landscape By 2021

Market Scenario

The growing transportation and logistics industries are the key drivers of Pressure Sensitive labels market. With the growth of e-commerce industries, there is an increased need for warehousing solution. The need for product authentication, tamper evidence and security features have stimulated the market for pressure sensitive labels. Furthermore the increased application across the sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and automotive has fueled the market for Pressure Sensitive labels used in packaging.

Segments

Global Pressure Sensitive labels market is segmented on the basis of Compositions, Technology, Application and Region.  On the basis of compositions it is segmented as top coat, face stock, adhesive, and liner. On the basis of technology it is segmented as water based, solvent based, radiation, hot melt, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of global pressure sensitive labels market report include- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Technicote Inc., Lintec Corporation, 3M, NSD International, UPM Raflatac, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, NAStar Inc., and Reflex Labels Ltd.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Information by Compositions (Top coat, Face stock, Adhesive, and Liner) by Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Radiation, Hot Melt, and others) by Application (Food & beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

 

The report for Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Product Analysis

  • Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types 

Additional Information

  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Macroeconomic Indicators 

Geographic Analysis

  • Geographical analysis across 15 countries 

Company Information

  • Profiling of 10 key  market players
  • In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy  information of related to report title
  • Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

 

