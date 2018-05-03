Kirloskar introduces affordable farm machines – KMW Agri

Kirloskar Oil Engines, manufacturer of diesel engines by sales, has introduced a range of smart and affordable farm machines targeted at the small and marginal farmers, investing Rs 100 crore.For more details you can visit our website – https://kmwagri.com/news/kirloskar-introduces-affordable-farm-machines/
Also Read
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market: Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2023
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) equipment market refers to the tools and equipments used to detect, dispose and provide protection during explosive disposal operations. The global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) equipment market has been segmented by equipment type, application and geography. On the basis of equipment type the market has been segmented into portable X-ray systems, […]
China Bonsai Market Share and Growth Rate Report from 2017-2025
The global Bonsai market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2 The global Bonsai market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD […]
An Introduction to Interlocking Pavers
The initial segmental roadways have been constructed by the Minoans about five,000 years ago. The Romans constructed the initial segmental interstate system, which was longer than the present U.S. interstate highway method. Most would agree that paving stones offer you an “Old World” beauty and charm, but the strength and longevity of interlocking pavers is […]