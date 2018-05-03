Environment

Heartland Tank Services Offers Quality Tank and Liner Cleaning Services in Colorado

Whether it’s the end of the season or nearly time for an API-653 inspection, tank and liner cleaning prepares storage facilities for reuse, ensuring the tank’s safety and durability. Heartland Tank Services provides high-quality cleaning for tanks and liners.

[ENGLEWOOD, 5/3/2018]—Heartland Tank Services, a liquid storage tank service company in Colorado under Heartland Tank Company, provides tank and liner cleaning to remove any residue after tank use, or before an API-653 inspection.

API-653 Inspections

Tanks constructed above ground are required to undergo API-653 inspections to make sure it meets state regulations. This inspection ensures the tanks’ safety and durability, as well as reliability for continuous usage.

API-653 inspectors look at the tank’s foundation, accessories, supplementary equipment such as stairs and railings, and the thickness of the internal parts. After inspection, the inspector will detail the needed repairs and the maximum amount a tank can accommodate. If a tank has many violations, inspectors may deem it unsafe and discontinue its use.

Pre-Inspection Cleaning

Cleaning a tank for residue is necessary before any inspection, as doing so removes any substance or residue left after draining. If the tank is left uncleaned, the residue leaves a product film that turns into sludge or heel, which could affect the tank’s functionality as storage when reused for other fluids.

The time it takes to clean a tank or liner depends on many factors, including the liquid it was holding. Heartland Tank Services devises its plan based on the amount of residue and determines the time for completion. Its crew has the expertise, experience, and certification to clean any tank or liner.

About Heartland Tank Services

Heartland Tank Services is a Colorado-based company that provides liquid storage tank services. Under Heartland Tank Companies since 2007, Heartland Tank Services provides high-quality tank services that made the company stand out from its competitors.

Visit their website at https://heartlandtankservices.com/.

