Global Barge Transportation Market, 2018 – Industry Trends, Market Size, Segments, Growth Prospects: Radiant Insights, Inc

This report studies the global Barge Transportation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

  • ACBL
  • Ingram Marine
  • Kirby
  • SEACOR
  • AgriChem Marine Transportation
  • Alter Logistics
  • Argosy Transportation
  • ATS International Services
  • Barge America
  • Blessey Marine Services
  • Bouchard Transportation
  • Campbell Transportation
  • Canal Barge


Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India


Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Dry cargo barge
  • Liquid cargo barge


Market segment by Application, Barge Transportation can be split into

  • Chemicals and allied products
  • Coal
  • Crude materials
  • Food and farm products
  • Petroleum products


The study objectives of this report are:

  • To study and forecast the market size of Barge Transportation in global market.
  • To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
  • To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
  • To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
  • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.


