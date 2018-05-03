Finance

estos management reorganization

editor Comment(0)

Starnberg, 3/5/2018
With immediate effect, the two founders of estos, Stefan Hobratschk and Stephan Eckbauer, have withdrawn from all operational functions. In over twenty years, they have successfully made the independent software manufacturer one of the leading companies in the unified communications segment with more than 80 employees in Germany alone. Their tasks and responsibilities have been taken-over by Florian Bock (Chief Financial Officer) and Christoph Lösch (Chief Innovation Officer), who over the last nine years have already represented estos as managing directors.

Florian Bock and Christoph Lösch have recently reorganized the estos management team. The vice presidents Stefan Micko (Research and Development), Raphael Bossek (Products), Hille Vogel (Markets and Relations) and Heinrich Moser (Services), have already proven themselves in operational roles at estos and will assume responsibilities in their own areas. Raphael Bossek and Hille Vogel obtain full powers of attorney. Stefan Micko and Heinrich Moser are provided with the power of attorney in their areas of responsibility.
The reorganization and broadening of management competences should be a clear signal to partners and customers: estos wants to develop in the dynamic and challenging ICT market, not only with technical competence and innovative software, but also with outstanding services and even better customer orientation. All necessary measures have already been established in the team. The organizational realignment is now the starting point for successful implementation in the coming years.

Also Read
Finance

Best Provider of Ticker Tape Displays

editor

A led ticker is an incredible approach to show live nourishes for games, news, or money related data on location at your business or association. They make an interesting outline component in any business and they offer continually upgraded data that clients can utilize. We regularly observe them in banks, schools, gambling clubs, and even […]
Finance

NewsBTC Offers the Best Info and Guidance on Cryptocurrency Market

editor

London, UK – 11 April 2018 – NewsBTC is offering the most comprehensive bitcoin news and info that will allow you to really make the most from your cryptocurrency knowledge and expertise in no time at all. One way or the other, it is no secret that cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular these […]
Finance

NewsBTC Will Help You Find the Best The Cryptocurrency Has to Offer

editor

London, UK – 11 April 2018 – NewsBTC is offering the most comprehensive bitcoin news and info that will allow you to really make the most from your cryptocurrency knowledge and expertise in no time at all. One way or the other, it is no secret that cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular these […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *