Windshield Experts collaborates with HDFC ERGO

Overnight Vehicle Repair Service launched by HDFC ERGO

Pune: Windshield Experts, an associate company of Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS), is India’s #1 automotive glass repair & replacement service with a network of 80+ centres in 40+ cities. Windshield Experts has tied-up with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for their new Overnight Vehicle Repair Service.

The new service will enable customers to get their automotive glass repaired or replaced after regular commuting hours without affecting their routine. Currently, the Overnight Repairs Service for automotive glass has been launched in Delhi NCR and will further be extended to more cities going forward.

Mr Ratish Ramanujam, COO, Windshield Experts, commented ”We are always looking at ways to improve customer experience and this initiative with HDFC ERGO gives us an opportunity to further enhance our service offerings to customers.”

Windshield Experts: Windshield Experts is India’s leading car glass repair and replacement specialist, spread across 42 cities with 82 conveniently located service centres.

• Windshield Experts Advantage:

o Faster: Quick turnaround time and door-step facility

o Safer: Genuine products and highly trained technicians

o Better: Conveniently located service centres, centralized helpline number and cashless tie-up with all major insurance companies

• Windshield Experts also offers a host of value-added services that include:

o Battery Check & Replacement

o Wiper Blade Replacement

o Vacuum Cleaning Service

o Water Repellent Coating

o Car Detailing (available in select centres in Delhi/NCR)