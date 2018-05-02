Finance

What is property? And How many types of property?

Property is a piece of land. Property is basically divided into three parts: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial property.
Residential Property: Residential property comprises of single-family homes, townhouses, multifamily homes that individuals use as a living space and not a working space.
Commercial Property: Commercial property is used for business purpose. Commercial property has include office, lands, Showroom, hotels space
Industrial Property: Industrial property is based on industrial business purpose land Like as factory spaces..
