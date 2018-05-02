Health and Wellness

The Hidden Side of TENS/ EMS pads.How not to use your TENS/EMS pads

TENS stands for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation. TENS pads are used to sooth pain and aches, increase blood circulation, and loosen up stiff muscles. These pads are frequently used by Athletes to lessen the pain and most importantly to repair the damaged tissues.
These pads have made their way into the heart of America. Most people are now using it for one or the other reason. Not only that but scientists and Medical professionals have now advanced this same technology towards the treatment of Epilepsy (under strict supervision), Parkinson’s disease and other disorders of the nervous system.

