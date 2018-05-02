Business

StaffCircle® launches new Employee multi-channel Communications and Alerting feature

Innovative software gives workers an enhanced company experience and managers the ability to engage with their workforce and increase productivity

Chester, United Kingdom, May 2018: StaffCircle, a disruptive SaaS start-up aimed at improving workplace communication and automation, has just launched a new multi-channel communication feature designed to dramatically improve employee engagement rates.

This new capability surpasses all other app capability in the market currently and essentially uses StaffCircle’s unique telecoms connectivity together with the latest Progressive App technology to enable a smartphone app experience without any physical app being installed.

Founder and CEO Mark Seemann explains “One of the issues with existing internal communication technology is the reliance on an app being installed on the employees smartphone. This causes issues with accessibility for workers who haven’t or aren’t able to install an app and this is especially relevant in contractor heavy environments. This results in engagement levels of around 70-80% – in other words 20-30% of the recipients who can’t receive communications. We don’t think this is acceptable, so we have built a multi-channel capability into our system meaning that communications can be sent out via SMS, Email and In-app alerts bringing engagement and reach close to 100%.”

This multi-channel capability with 2-way feedback also has other advantages and use-cases. For instance, companies can now use StaffCircle as a organisation-wide alerting system which isn’t reliant on business systems being operational – this could be crucial during emergencies and situations requiring fast large scale information flow.

Mark Seemann continues “at last organizations large and small can have a communication platform which can be utilised for sharing normal content-based company updates but also used for communicating with engineers during an urgent situation like a fire or a hacker attack. Since StaffCircle sits outside of the company infrastructure it isn’t affected if the company’s IT systems are inoperable or even if there is no power.”

About StaffCircle:

StaffCircle is a global communications and workforce management platform. StaffCircle’s mission is to engage, empower and enhance people at work through technology. StaffCircle is initially aimed at medium and large-sized organisations with 50 to 50,000 employees. Founded in 2017 by Mark Seemann (CEO), StaffCircle operates from offices in Chester and the Midlands within the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.staffcircle.com

