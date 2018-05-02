Power Transmission & Motion Control Market Shoots Up to USD 63 Billion by 2022 at 8% of CAGR: Asserts MRFR

Market Scenario:

The power transmission and motion control products are providing environmental friendly business venture and a way to offer green products to customers which is driving the market growth to the large extent. The companies are manufacturing the innovative new motion control and power transmission components and assemblies by which these products can penetrate into the niche market. The power transmission and motion control provides high quality, high performance solutions which enables the machinery to run more efficiently and increase its mean time between failures or repair.

The companies such as Altra Industrial Motion Corporation (U.S.), Cangro Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Forbes Engineering Sales, Inc. (U.S.), Poklar Power Motion, Inc. (U.S.), Custom Machine & Tool Co., Inc. (U.S.), are the leading manufacturers of high performance and cost savings power transmission and motion control equipment in the market. In 2017, Custom Machine & Tool Co., Inc. which is a leading provider of power transmission and motion control products, has launched a new interactive website with more viewing options and content to the detailed information in its product catalogs.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4225

The global power transmission and motion control market are bifurcated on the basis of products, components, applications and region. The products are segmented into motors, gearings, clutches & brakes, belts & chain drivers, hydraulics/pneumatics and others. The component is segmented into services, solutions and others. The applications are segmented mining, automotive, aerospace & defense, power generation, pulp & paper, oil & gas and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of power transmission and motion control market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in power transmission and motion control market as it has huge demand in various sectors including automotive, healthcare, mining, aerospace and other sectors. The power transmission and motion control market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for power transmission and motion control market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market is expected to grow at USD ~255 Billion by 2023, at ~30% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation (U.S.)

Cangro Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Forbes Engineering Sales, Inc. (U.S.)

Poklar Power Motion, Inc. (U.S.)

Custom Machine & Tool Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Plastic Power Drive Products, LLC. (U.S.)

E&E Special Products LLC (U.S.)

C-Flex Bearing Co., Inc. (U.S)

com Ltd. (U.S.)

NMB Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Applied Motion Products Inc. (U.S)

Segments:

The global power transmission & motion control market has been segmented on the basis of type, components, applications and region.

Global Power Transmission & Motion Control Market by Products:

Motors

Gearings

Clutches & Brakes,

Belts & Chain Drives

Hydraulics/Pneumatics

Others

Global Power Transmission & Motion Control Market by Components:

Services

Solutions

Others

Global Power Transmission & Motion Control Market by Applications:

Mining

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Power Transmission & Motion Control Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/power-transmission-motion-control-market-4225

Intended Audience

Power transmission and motion control manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Power transmission and motion control providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Products

1.3.2 Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Components

1.3.3 Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Applications

1.3.4 Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Products

Table 2 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Components

Table 3 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Applications

Table 4 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Regions

Table 5 North America Power Transmission and Motion Control Market, By Products

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Products (%)

Figure 3 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Components (%)

Figure 4 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Applications (%)

Figure 5 Power Transmission and Motion Control Market: By Region (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com