Global Feed Premix Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition

Feed premix is mixtures of two or more ingredients, prepared commercially for livestock animals. They improve feed performance when added to feed. Also, it helps in enhancing the immune system, digestion, and feed intake in the animals. These premixes are commonly available in dried, and liquid forms. They not only improve feed quality but also animal health by reducing livestock diseases.

Market Scenario

Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants, and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the demand for feed premix in the market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the global feed premix market.

Growing health concerns among the increasing global population together with increasing awareness about the benefits of feed premix is expected to uplift its demand. Feed premix is identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional antibiotics used in the poultry production.

Feed premix has gained status globally, as they improve the quality as well as quantity produced by the animals. Changing consumer’s preferences towards a healthy diet, natural products, and increasing meat consumption are the key drivers for the market. High nutritional benefits obtained from feed premix are also supporting its sale across the globe. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the feed premix market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global feed premix market: Land O Lakes Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), ForFarmers N.V. (the Netherlands), Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd. (China), InVivo NSA SAS (France), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Godrej Agrovet Limited (India), De Heus Animal Nutrition BV (the Netherlands), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Key Findings:

The Asia Pacific region is dominating in the global feed premix market

The demand for feed premix is high from poultry and livestock holders

December 2017, Cargill Inc. has opened its first animal nutrition premix plant in the Philippines. Local employees will produce animal nutrition premix solutions, made available to customers under the Provimi brand.

Intended Audience:

Feed premix manufacturers

Feed industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments

The global feed premix market is segmented into type, livestock, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into amino acids, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and others. Among all, the amino acids segment is dominating the market followed by antioxidants. The amino acids are widely used in the feed of several livestock species for its high protein content.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into dry, liquid, and others. The dry segment is dominating the market. Ease of handling and storage has uplifted the demand for the dry form.

On the basis of the livestock, the feed premix market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. Among all, the poultry segment is dominating the market based on increased consumption of poultry and meat products globally. However, the ruminants segment is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to growth in the poultry industry.

Regional Analysis

The global feed premix market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the major contributor of poultry products, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries of Asia Pacific is giving a push to the growth of the feed premix market.

Moreover, rising demand for poultry products in countries like the U.K and Germany in the European region is projected to boost the feed premix market over the review period.

