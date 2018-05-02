Business

Global Ebook Readers Market Boom in Near Future!!

In this report, the global Ebook Readers market is valued at USD million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2017 and 2025.

•North America
•Europe
•China
•Japan
•Southeast Asia
•India

Global Ebook Readers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

•Amazon
•Sony
•Kobo (Rakuten)
•PocketBook
•Barnes & Noble
•Hanvon
•Bookeen
•Ectaco
•Onyx
•Ematic
•DistriRead (ICARUS)
•Aluratek
•Tolino

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

•E-ink
•LCD

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

•Workers
•Students
•Other

