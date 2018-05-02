Health and Wellness

Full speed ahead – New Celsius42

Eschweiler 01.05.2018 – after 4 months and many hours of work by our creative team, we look forward to publishing our new company website in the near future.

“This innovation represents a true milestone for the development of Celsius42,” says Christian Hartmann, the company”s new CEO. “In addition to the remake of our corporate identity, there are many ongoing activities associated with our product range,” he adds. “We are currently working on our vision up to the year 2025. Our company will present many innovations and product enhancements at the MEDICA tradeshow in Düsseldorf this year and over the course of the coming years.”

Parallel to product and market development, the company”s priorities for the coming months and years naturally also include global expansion. Moreover, technical and scientific cooperation will be at the core of this growth strategy.

We invite you to visit us at ESHO in Berlin from May 16-19 to learn more about our innovations in direct conversations. We look forward to your visit. Our communication channels will keep you updated about the further activities of our company.

Your Celsius42 Team

