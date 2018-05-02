Tech

Ecosmob Delivers Robust IP PBX Solutions to Different Industry Sectors

Ecosmob, the prominent VOIP development company offers tailored IP PBX solutions to help clients streamline various business operations and improve productivity.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad since the year 2007, Ecosmob has garnered plaudits and stellar praises by offering robust and seamless VOIP solutions to different industry sectors like healthcare, retail, eCommerce, education, hotel, banking and finance, etc. However, it is not surprising if we say that the company has already made it to the next level with all the efforts and the time invested.

The company offers a gamut of VOIP solutions including Multi-tenant conferencing solution, IP PBX solution, IVR, Session Broad Controller, etc but the one that is gaining prominence is IP PBX solution. IP PBX is a basic requirement for vivid business verticals regardless of their sizes that helps in making smooth communication between organizations and clients without any interruptions.

According to the CEO of the company, “Many business organizations are facing communication challenges but only a few of them have overcome it by integrating a comprehensive VOIP solution that also includes IP PBX. IP PBX is a convenient system now that does not need an extra hardware or cable connections to boost calling using extensions. Simply you need to install the IP PBX solution and assign the extension to respective IP address”. “Our seasoned VOIP developers put in great efforts in developing IP PBX solutions that are innovative and have advanced features enhancing the ease of use for vivid businesses” he added further.

What makes Ecosmob stand out in PBX solution development
We have highly passionate and creative team of developers who spend quality time in experimenting with new technologies that come their way. This helps them in implementing cutting-edge solutions that are not only advanced in terms of technology but also comprises advanced features making communication swift and seamless.

When high security is the main concern, the development team configures the solution with Oauth-2 or Connex-IP or Websocket as required.
So, what are you waiting for? Ecosmob will help build customized, robust, scalable user-friendly, and cost-effective IP PBX solutions highly configured with advanced features. Get in touch with our sales team at sales@ecosmob.com or call us at 91 79 40054019 to discuss your requirements in-depth.

