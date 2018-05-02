Asset Tracking Software Market 2017 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the asset tracking software market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the asset tracking software market and presence of big retail chains.

The implementation of Asset Tracking Software Market solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into IT & retail sector. The asset tracking software is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic Streaming upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based Asset Tracking Software market.

The asset tracking software market is expected to grow at approximately USD 11 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Stanley Black And Decker, Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Datalogic S.P.A (Italy)

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

Ubisense Group Plc. (U.K.)

Mojix, Inc. (U.S.)

Impinj, Inc. (U.S.)

Asset Tracking Software Market Segmentation:

In IT & telecommunication sector, asset tracking software is used by organization owing to its excellent software tracking solutions and enrich cloud solutions. The software can be used for IT asset tracking, equipment tracking, facility management, tool tracking, funding management and instruction compliance.

Market Research Analysis:

The asset tracking software market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the asset tracking software market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of asset tracking software market and growing complexity associated with managing asset is driving asset tracking software market in the region.

Segments:

Asset Tracking Software Market for segment on the basis of component, deployment, organization size and vertical.



Asset Tracking Software Market by Component:

By Software

By Service

Professional services

Managed services



Asset Tracking Software Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise



Asset Tracking Software Market by Organization Size:

Small And Medium Organization

Large Organization

Asset Tracking Software Market by Vertical:

Government and Defense

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

