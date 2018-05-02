2018 Major Trends in the Global Automobile Industry

• Electric cars – Over the short and medium term future, growing awareness on emissions, government’s reforms for electric cars and higher efficiency will drive sales of electric cars. Accordingly, investments are likely to soar in this segment.

• Crossovers – The demand for small SUVs and Crossovers will exceed previous estimates both in terms of sales and market shares. During 2018, new vehicle launches are expected in this segment.

• Autonomous vehicles – Over the H2 2018, significant improvements in autonomous vehicles sector. Major players like Waymo, Tesla, Apple have breakthroughs at different levels in autonomous driving vehicles.

• Car Sharing – Car sharing will be very popular, even in the developing countries like China and India. Around one out of ten cars sold will be a shared car.

