Business

2018 Major Trends in the Global Automobile Industry

editor Comment(0)

• Electric cars – Over the short and medium term future, growing awareness on emissions, government’s reforms for electric cars and higher efficiency will drive sales of electric cars. Accordingly, investments are likely to soar in this segment.

• Crossovers – The demand for small SUVs and Crossovers will exceed previous estimates both in terms of sales and market shares. During 2018, new vehicle launches are expected in this segment.

• Autonomous vehicles – Over the H2 2018, significant improvements in autonomous vehicles sector. Major players like Waymo, Tesla, Apple have breakthroughs at different levels in autonomous driving vehicles.

• Car Sharing – Car sharing will be very popular, even in the developing countries like China and India. Around one out of ten cars sold will be a shared car.

To gain further insights into the dynamics of global Automobile industry, please visit the following link-

https://www.reportmarkets.com/208380-2018-Global-Automotive-Market–Emerging-Dynamics-and-Future-of-Global-Passenger-Cars-and-Commercial-Vehicles

Also Read
Business

Effective Material Management: Key to Utility Success

editor

Authored by Mr. Rahul Kumar Deputy General Manager – Materials Management, Tata Power-DDL Materials Management plays a critical role in the integration and management of materials across any organisation. Physical Verification, Tools Handling, Safety Parameters, Tracking & Controlling, Material Handling, Material Handover, Proper Preservation, Timely Delivery of Material- Location Based, Customer Satisfaction, Material Checking, Colour […]
Business

1.78% Win on Successful Signals from EC500

editor

Stock markets closed down Friday, April 6, 2018 and EC500 correctly predicted the event last Wednesday. Austin, TX, April 12, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Stock markets closed down Friday, April 6, 2018 and EC500 correctly predicted the event last Wednesday. On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, EC500 triggered a sell of SPY at $263.52. EC500 triggered a […]
Business

RBI Monetary Policy Quote by Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India

editor

“The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged amid uncertainty and volatility in global and domestic economies due to upward pressure in crude prices and inflation expectation, surge in bond yields and firming up of interest rates globally. In the current interest rate cycle, we have touched […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *