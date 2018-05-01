Health and Wellness

World Dental Implants and Orthodontics Congress

August 17-18, 2018 Tokyo, Japan: Conference Series and its subsidiaries including iMedPub LLC and Conference Series LLC Organize 3000+Conferences across USA, Europe & Asia with support from 1000 more scientific societies and Publishes 700+Open Access Journals which contains over 50000 eminent personalities, reputed scientists as editorial board members.
Orthodontics 2018 is an extraordinary event designed for International Dental professionals to facilitate the dissemination and application of research findings related to dentistry. The most recent methods, upgrades, and the most current updates in Dental implants and Orthodontics are signs of this Conference. The conference invites participants from all leading Universities, Clinical Research Institutions and Diagnostic Companies to share their research experiences on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field and thereby, providing a showcase of the latest techniques.
The Conference Series LLC LTD welcomes you to attend the “World Dental Implants and Orthodontics Congress” to be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 17-August 18, 2018 with the theme “Embracing Dental implants and Orthodontics Discovery”. Dental Implants and Orthodontics Conferences have been designed in an interdisciplinary manner with a multitude of tracks to choose from every segment and provides you with a unique opportunity to meet up with peers from both industries belonging to Dentistry.
It is getting the hang of, sharing and systems administration organize for Dentists, Implantologists, Orthodontists, Dental Assistants, Dental Hygienists, Oral Hygienists, Dental Practice Managers, Dental Marketing Managers, Dentist/Practice Owners, Marketing Executives, Office Managers, and Group Practice Executives. Additionally, unique people from the dental gathering about Dentistry and its advances.
Conference Highlights:
• 300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)
• 5+ Keynote Speakers
• 50+ Plenary Speakers
• 20+ Exhibitors
• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions
• 5+ Workshops
• B2B Meetings
Conference also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

If you would like to know more information about this conference, to book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information, please Contact: George Silva
Email: dentalimplants@annualcongress.net or visit
Website: https://orthodontics.conferenceseries.com/

