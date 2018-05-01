Health and Wellness

Utilizing Telecommunication for a better Healthcare at Telemedicine Congress 2018

Telemedicine Congress 2018 slated during November 16-17, 2018 at Melbourne, Australia will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the Telemedicine, e-Health & Medical Informatics fields across the world. The Telemedicine conference scientific program paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations and put forward many thought provoking strategies in Medical Conference.
The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in medicine and e-health and its development with a theme “Utilizing Telecommunication for a better Healthcare” and the conference highlights are: Advance Telemedicine, Telehealth and medicine today, Recent development in Digital Health Care Services, Major challenges in Telenursing, Recent Advances in Telepharmacy, TeleCardiology, merging technology on Health System Informatics, Opportunities in Medical Information Engineering, Medical Informatics research and services, Telemedicine Regulation and Terms, Advancement in Tele-Home Health, Opportunities in Cancer Informatics, Recent development in Patient Informatics, Health Care Technologies.
In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for Medical educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of Telemedicine and e-health Sciences.
Conference Highlights:
• 300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)
• 5+ Keynote Speakers
• 50+ Plenary Speakers
• 20+ Exhibitors
• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions
• 5+ Workshops
• B2B Meetings

