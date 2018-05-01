Royal Pearls offers upscale living spaces in serene settings

Offering a range of smart, networked living spaces, set in carefully contoured lawns and meticulously manicured swathes of greenery, Royal Pearls, the upscale master planned development coming up near the commercial heart of Dubai, presents those in search of a modern, connected yet restful living environment, with a winning combination.

Royal Pearls is a unique and innovative 4.6 million square-foot master-planned development that will see 1,565 premium freehold apartments being offered to residents in the first phase of development. Designed precisely to offer superior lifestyle choices set in calm and serene oasis-like surroundings, but within easy reach of the city’s hotspots, Royal Pearls is a upscale urban dweller’s dream come true.

The development is located in the premium Meydan Development, and supports The Smart Dubai initiative and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote efficient and safe services for the community. When complete, the community will offer residents a full suite of home automation, smart security, and networked facilities management services.

Custom-designed to be a residential haven in the heart of the Meydan Development, that is ensconced in cosy, landscaped surroundings and blanketed by finely manicured green cover, Royal Pearls is easily accessed through four major highways—Al Ain Road (E66), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Khail Road (E44) and Emirates Road (E611).

The Royal Pearls community has been designed to offer residents a multitude of well-planned facilities set out across key locations of the master plan. Royal Pearls has carefully curated all its amenities throughout the smart community in keeping with the needs of contemporary living of global standards.

At the heart of Royal Pearls, will be a unique and ultra-modern community centre, surrounded by water features, and a beautifully landscaped park. Residents and visitors alike will enjoy a wide assortment of state-of-the-art attractions and leisure offerings including cafes, restaurants, a 55-seater private theatre, day care centre, multifunctional hall, spa, salon, bowling alley, squash courts and a massive fitness centre.