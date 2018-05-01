Raymond Weil unveils a new collaboration with Marshall Amplification

Luxury Swiss watchmaker, RAYMOND WEIL is proud to unveil a new music collaboration as part of its Music Icons Series. The Marshall Amplification Limited Edition timepiece part of the tango collection pays tribute to the iconic amplifier and speaker cabinet, renowned for being used by the most iconic musicians of all time. This exclusive watch pays homage to the distinctive style and appeal of Marshall, playing on generous volumes to delightful effect.

RAYMOND WEIL is delighted to unveil its newest music collaboration which pays tribute to the legendary British manufacturer – Marshall Amplification. The unique timepiece incorporates subtle design cues, influenced by Marshall’s iconic product design and intricate detailing. Measuring 43mm in diameter, the new Marshall Limited Edition is generously proportioned, revealing a bold, masculine aesthetic, whilst maintaining the timeless appeal of its product designs.

The case is presented in black PVD and the dial surface replicates the appearance of an amplifier’s external grille. The white ring around the circumference of the dial mirrors the finish of the Marshall amps, while the dial decoration recalls the Marshall “defender” paper. The indexes and hands are lined with SuperLuminova®, delivering optimal readability. The chronograph’s gold colored panda sub-dials, inspired by the amps sound buttons, measure elapsed time periods, while the black sub-dial displays the running seconds. The timepiece is completed with a date display positioned between 4 and 5 o’clock. The watch is presented on a black leather strap, paired with a black PVD folding clasp.

Distinguishing this watch as a limited edition, the numbered case-back is engraved with the iconic Marshall logo and is presented with a certificate of authenticity. The lot is delivered in a custom made watchbox inspired by the aesthetic of their signature amp. Limited to 1,000 pieces, the new Marshall Limited Edition represents another powerful performance from the watch brand synonymous with the musical universe.

Using decades of carefully handed down watchmaking expertise to interpret musical influences into its product designs, music remains the main inspiration for RAYMOND WEIL. Marshall Amplification further extends the collaboration with the music industry and its history of working with some of the world’s most recognized and celebrated artists and Brands. #RWmarshall

TANGO MARSHALL LIMITED EDITION

TECHNICAL DATA

8570-BKC-MARS1

Movement Quartz chronograph

Jewels 13

Functions Central hours and minutes, Small seconds hand at 3 o’clock

Date window between 4 and 5 o’clock

Chronograph Start, stop and restart using push-button at 2 o’clock

Reset using push-button at 4 o’clock

Central chronograph hand

30 minutes counter at 9 o’clock

12 hours counter at 6 o’clock

Case Round – Black PVD plated stainless steel

Diameter: 43 mm

Thickness: 11.9 mm

Bazel Polished stainless steel, with black PVD coating and tachometer ring

Crown Black PVD plated stainless steel – Screwed-down with RW logo

Crystal Sapphire

Dial Black Marshall ‘defender’ paper inspired dial, counters representing the sound buttons from the Marshall amp

Index Super-Luminova ®, yellow gold PVD plating

Hands Steel, baton-shaped

Hours / minutes Enhanced with white Super-Luminova®, yellow gold PVD plating

Case Screwed-down with Marshall logo

Bracelet Genuine black calf leather strap, white stitching, stainless steel RW folding clasp with black PVD coating and double push-security system

Water resistance 30 ATM