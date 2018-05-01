Education

International Conference on Anatomy and Physiology

PULSUS takes immense pleasure in inviting all the participants from across the globe to attend “International Conference on Anatomy and Physiology” during November 14-15, 2018 at San Antonio, USA. This comprises of proficient keynote presentations, verbal speeches, productive poster presentations and exhibitions.

Anatomy 2018 will bring together world-class scientists, biologists, super specialist, researchers and academicians to discuss about researches in anatomy and physiology. The main theme of the conference is Exploring Recent Advancements in Anatomy and Physiology. The International symposiums, B2B meetings, International workshops will also be organized to discuss the specific topics in the field of Anatomy & Physiology. Anatomy and Physiology study is concerned with the structure and relationship between body parts and the function of body parts and the body.

Renowned Criminal Psychologist Anuja Kapur spoke on “Delinquency of Adolescents: A serious concern”at Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajastan

The Department of Psychology, Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan organized a one-day symposium on 15th April 2018. Criminal Psychologist Mrs. Anuja Kapur graced the occasion as a Guest Speaker and enlightened the students and the society on the topic, “delinquency of adolescents: A serious concern.” This session was conducted to be adopted a focused approach to stop […]
Philosophy of Education Conference 2017 organised by Azim Premji University concludes

: A three day conference on Philosophy of Education was organized by Azim Premji University from January 9 -11 2017. The conference on the theme how to understand ‘Theory’ in education, particularly in relation to our efforts to better educational ‘practices’, brought together several national and international scholars and practitioners. The conference is part of […]
Freshers Jobs Way

Freshers jobs way is one of best ongoing jobs portal in India. Everyone will search for job after completing of their education. This website is especially designed for such people which is useful for both fresher’s and experienced persons who can able to find their dream by searching jobs. Millions of users can find their dream job through […]

