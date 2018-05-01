Ignite Selling Announces Live Webinar on the role that Price plays in purchasing decisions

Ignite Selling has announced an upcoming webinar entitled Stop Blaming Price; featuring CEO and Principal Partner, Steve Gielda as lead presenter, who is also the co-author of Premeditated Selling: Tools for Developing the Right Strategy for Every Opportunity. This webinar will be presented on May 2, 2018, at 2:00 PM EST (the US and Canada).

The webinar will explore what role does price play in purchasing decisions and provide concrete evidence to debunk the supposed role that price has played as a deal killer. The session intends to help salespeople recognize the common assumptions that even experienced salespeople often make and introduce the “real” reason for failure. The webinar will demonstrate how can one use a few smart tools to help challenge common assumptions that lead to failure. For the first time in this series of webinars, the speaker Steve Gielda will be joined by one of Ignite Selling’s top customers and a recognized senior sales leader, Jeff Barone. Together they will discuss how these tools have helped salespeople overcome the price challenge through the use of strategy and effective sales coaching.

Regarding the event, Gielda said: “We’re very excited to see the many wonderful conversations our webinars have generated. Price is central to the sales discussion, yet for many salespeople, it is the singular element that creates potential challenges and in many cases attributes to loss of motivation and direction. This webinar is structured to equip sales teams with the right approach and tools when it comes to influencing the price discussion.” He further added, “I am very excited to have Jeff join us for this webinar. His experience and skill in improving sales force effectiveness and driving business growth are well known. His ability to challenge the assumptions of his sales team and to help them think more strategically has enabled members of his team to be the top producers in his company.”

Speaking about the event, Barone added, “I am delighted to join the webinar and look forward to sharing my experiences with the audience. As sales cycles get longer and more complex with multiple decision makers, the need to have a productive, well-thought-out strategy is critical to success. Price is crucial to that conversation and having the right approach not only enables you to be successful but also to win opportunities at a higher margin.”

The 45-minute webinar will present insights gained from client experiences and will demonstrate how the sales journey can be made more predictable, repeatable, and scalable.

This webinar will be hosted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 2 PM EST (the USA and Canada). To know more about the webinar, click, https://igniteselling.com/webinars/